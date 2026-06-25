Rheinmetall Aktie

Rheinmetall für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009

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25.06.2026 16:42:42

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Georgi Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2026 / 16:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Georgi Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Andreas Arthur
Last name(s): Georgi
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
953.30 EUR 47,665.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
953.3000 EUR 47,665.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105778  25.06.2026 CET/CEST





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