|
13.01.2023 10:02:51
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80429 13.01.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13.01.23
|ROUNDUP 2: Lambrecht will am Schützenpanzer Puma festhalten - 'Hausaufgaben' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.01.23
|Lambrecht: Bundeswehr will am Schützenpanzer Puma festhalten (Dow Jones)
|
13.01.23
|Bundeswehr hält trotz Mängeln an Schützenpanzer Puma fest (Reuters)
|
13.01.23
|ROUNDUP: Lambrecht will am Schützenpanzer Puma festhalten - 'Hausaufgaben' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.01.23
|Lambrecht will nach Schadensanalyse am Schützenpanzer Puma festhalten (dpa-AFX)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Klaus-Günter Vennemann, Kauf (EQS Group)