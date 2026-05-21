Rigsave Aktie

Rigsave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.05.2026 17:25:31

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Giovanni
Last name(s): Gervasi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.40 EUR 3,400 EUR
3.70 EUR 19,476.80 EUR
3.60 EUR 7,966.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.6385 EUR 30,843.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105062  21.05.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

mehr Nachrichten