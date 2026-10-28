Rigsave Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295
|
28.10.2026 16:41:24
EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rigsave S.p.A.
|Corso Zanardelli, 38
|25121 Brescia
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.rigsave.com
|LEI Code:
|984500144H84C0CA7J16
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107682 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa
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28.10.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.10.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
23.10.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
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12.06.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.06.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.05.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.05.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.05.26
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa
|3,97
|11,20%
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