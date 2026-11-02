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WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295

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02.11.2026 12:50:26

EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2026 / 12:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Giovanni
Last name(s): Gervasi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.55857 EUR 7,839.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.5586 EUR 7,839.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com
LEI Code: 984500144H84C0CA7J16



 
End of News EQS News Service




107738  02.11.2026 CET/CEST





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