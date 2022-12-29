29.12.2022 14:20:00

EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
41.41 EUR 64972.29 EUR
41.42 EUR 51567.90 EUR
41.43 EUR 49384.56 EUR
41.44 EUR 53333.28 EUR
41.45 EUR 70755.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.4305 EUR 290013.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com



 
