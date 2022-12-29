EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2022 / 14:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Krebber





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007037129





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.41 EUR 64972.29 EUR



41.42 EUR 51567.90 EUR



41.43 EUR 49384.56 EUR



41.44 EUR 53333.28 EUR



41.45 EUR 70755.15 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.4305 EUR 290013.18 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





