|
12.12.2022 21:10:15
EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Hauke Stars, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
79901 12.12.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten
|
21:10
|EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Hauke Stars, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21:10
|EQS-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Hauke Stars, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.12.22
|Bund weist Zweifel an sicherer Stromversorgung zurück (Reuters)
|
09.12.22
|RWE-Aktie gefragt: RWE vermeldet Vertragsverlängerung von Finanzchef bis 2028 (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.22
|RWE verlängert mit Finanzvorstand (dpa-AFX)
|
09.12.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für RWE auf 59 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
08.12.22
|RWE-Aktie etwas tiefer: RWE verbucht Auktionserfolg und sichert sich Areal für geplanten US-Offshore-Windpark (Dow Jones)