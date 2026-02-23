EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Alexander Geis, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Geis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI

222100QJQLUJHWREL058

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.00 EUR 312,151.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 22,553.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 4,484.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 57,000.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 5,187.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 38,000.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 24,187.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 3,572.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 10,393.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 17,176.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 87,837.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 342.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 646.00 EUR 19.00 EUR 442,472.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.00 EUR 1,026,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

