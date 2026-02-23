SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

SAF-HOLLAND für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

23.02.2026 14:23:26

EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Alexander Geis, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Geis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 312,151.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 22,553.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 4,484.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 57,000.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 5,187.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 38,000.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 24,187.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 3,572.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 10,393.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 17,176.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 87,837.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 342.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 646.00 EUR
19.00 EUR 442,472.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 1,026,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103376  23.02.2026 CET/CEST





