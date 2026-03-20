SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

SAF-HOLLAND für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

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20.03.2026 14:39:13

EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Günter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President EMEA

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.36 EUR 3,272.00 EUR
16.36 EUR 3,272.00 EUR
16.40 EUR 3,280.00 EUR
16.40 EUR 147.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.3737 EUR 9,971.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103856  20.03.2026 CET/CEST





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