EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Dr Martin Kleinschmitt has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 24,000. The acquisition is part of a voluntary ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2026 / 12:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Martin Last name(s): Kleinschmitt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI

222100QJQLUJHWREL058

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction

Dr Martin Kleinschmitt has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 24,000. The acquisition is part of a voluntary commitment made by the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE to the Supervisory Board. This voluntary commitment stipulates that the members of the Supervisory Board will acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares for 20% of their annual fixed remuneration in each of the first five years of their membership of the Supervisory Board and hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment provides for the investment of 100% of the fixed remuneration in shares over the five-year term.



For this purpose, a total of 2,802 shares were purchased today for all participating members of the Supervisory Board at a mixed price of EUR 19.720243.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.720243 EUR 23,999.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.720243 EUR 23,999.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETA

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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