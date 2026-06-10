SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

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WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

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10.06.2026 12:49:37

EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Hans-Werner Kaas, Mr Hans-Werner Kaas has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 5,100. The acquisition is part of a voluntary commitment ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2026 / 12:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Werner
Last name(s): Kaas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Mr Hans-Werner Kaas has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 5,100. The acquisition is part of a voluntary commitment made by the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE to the Supervisory Board. This voluntary commitment stipulates that the members of the Supervisory Board will acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares for 20% of their annual fixed remuneration in each of the first five years of their membership of the Supervisory Board and hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment provides for the investment of 100% of the fixed remuneration in shares over the five-year term.

For this purpose, a total of 2,802 shares were purchased today for all participating members of the Supervisory Board at a mixed price of EUR 19.720243.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.720243 EUR 5,087.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.720243 EUR 5,087.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105434  10.06.2026 CET/CEST





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