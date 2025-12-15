EQS-DD: SAP SE: Eva Klein, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.12.2025 / 13:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Eva Last name(s): Klein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christian Kurt Last name(s): Klein Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 207.8227 EUR 1,692.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 207.8227 EUR 1,692.1300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE – DXE Order Books (NL) MIC: CEUX

