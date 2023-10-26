26.10.2023 16:32:50

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Helmut Stengele, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2023 / 16:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Stengele

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
125.64 EUR 1633.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
125.6400 EUR 1633.3200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
