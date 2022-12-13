Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
13.12.2022 14:26:56

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Margret Klein-Magar, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.12.2022 / 14:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Margret
Last name(s): Klein-Magar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
101.9493 EUR 1147.4394 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
101.9493 EUR 1147.4394 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79905  13.12.2022 CET/CEST



