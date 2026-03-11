SAP Aktie

SAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.03.2026 19:35:11

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Muhammad Alam, Receipt of 1929 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2026 / 19:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Muhammad
Last name(s): Alam

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 1929 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103630  11.03.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SE

mehr Nachrichten
SAP SE-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch UBS AG

Aktie bewertet UBS AG hat eine umfassende Prüfung der SAP SE-Aktie durchgeführt. Hier sind die festgestellten Resultate.

19:49
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Marielle Ehrmann, The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context she agreed with SAP to invest an amount of ... (EQS Group)
19:49
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Marielle Ehrmann, Die Mitteilungspflichtige nimmt am Own SAP Plan, einem Arbeitnehmerbeteiligungsprogramm der SAP, teil. Sie hat dazu mit der SAP vereinbart, dass sie von ihrem ... (EQS Group)
19:41
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Marielle Ehrmann, Receipt of 432 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’. (EQS Group)
19:41
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Marielle Ehrmann, Erhalt von 432 SAP-Aktien im Rahmen der Teilnahme am SAP-Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramm „MOVE SAP“. (EQS Group)
19:35
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Muhammad Alam, Receipt of 1929 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’. (EQS Group)
19:35
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Muhammad Alam, Erhalt von 1929 SAP-Aktien im Rahmen der Teilnahme am SAP-Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramm „MOVE SAP“. (EQS Group)
19:27
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, Receipt of 2360 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’. (EQS Group)
19:27
 EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, Erhalt von 2360 SAP-Aktien im Rahmen der Teilnahme am SAP-Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramm „MOVE SAP“. (EQS Group)