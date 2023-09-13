13.09.2023 18:17:51

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Peter Lengler, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2023 / 18:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lengler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
129.6572 EUR 4187.0200 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
129.6572 EUR 4187.0200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE Order Books (NL)
MIC: CEUX


13.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85803  13.09.2023 CET/CEST



