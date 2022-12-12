12.12.2022 10:39:03

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Peter Lengler, Receipt of 24 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lengler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 24 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme MOVE SAP
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
