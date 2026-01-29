SAP Aktie

29.01.2026 12:18:28

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2026 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Steinhäuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
173.96 EUR 349,485.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
173.9600 EUR 349,485.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Baader Trading
MIC: BAAD


29.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103012  29.01.2026 CET/CEST





