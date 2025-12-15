SAP Aktie
WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600
|
15.12.2025 13:27:11
EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102448 15.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen
|12.12.25
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.25
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.25
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.25
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.25
|SAP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|SAP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.04.25
|SAP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.25
|SAP Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.02.25
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.01.25
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.01.25
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.01.25
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.10.24
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE
|211,60
|1,61%