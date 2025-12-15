SAP Aktie

SAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

15.12.2025 13:27:11

EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2025 / 13:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Steinhäuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
207.8227 EUR 240,494.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
207.8227 EUR 240,494.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE EUROPE – DXE Order Books (NL)
MIC: CEUX


15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102448  15.12.2025 CET/CEST





