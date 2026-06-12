EQS-DD: SAP SE: Sebastian Steinhäuser, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.06.2026 / 17:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Steinhäuser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 146.2134 EUR 97,334.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 146.2134 EUR 97,334.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE MIC: AQEU

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



