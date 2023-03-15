15.03.2023 16:07:49

EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Claus Bauer, Acquisition - Transaction was executed via joint deposit of securities with his wife Tanja Bauer




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2023 / 16:06 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Bauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition - Transaction was executed via joint deposit of securities with his wife Tanja Bauer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.50 EUR 104000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.5000 EUR 104000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
