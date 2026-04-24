Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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24.04.2026 10:32:26
EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 537,067,050 shares of Schaeffler AG due to a loan agreement
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104510 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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