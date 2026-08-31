SCP Standard Capital Partners Aktie
WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
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31.08.2026 17:15:50
EQS-DD: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG: Fabian Becker, Acquisition of 250,000 subscription rights to SCP Standard Capital Partners AG shares as part of a stock option program
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCP Standard Capital Partners AG
|Holzstraße 28/30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vanea.ai
|LEI Code:
|529900HQULSBCELVUD31
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106830 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|SCP Standard Capital Partners
|2,44
|0,00%
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