|
26.10.2023 16:43:49
EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semodu AG
|Maximilianstraße 2
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://semodu.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
86793 26.10.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SEMODU AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.23
|EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited, sell (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited , sell (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited , Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|Semodu AG : SEMODU AG announces successful completion of capital increase (Investegate)
|
08.03.23
|EQS-News: Semodu AG: SEMODU und HAUBNER GROUP wollen Kräfte im Modulbau bündeln (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|EQS-News: Semodu AG: SEMODU and HAUBNER GROUP want to join forces in modular construction (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|Semodu AG : SEMODU and HAUBNER GROUP want to join forces (Investegate)