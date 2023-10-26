26.10.2023 16:43:49

EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU Investment Limited, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2023 / 16:42 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: SEMODU Investment Limited

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
Title: Frau
First name: Simone
Last name(s): Talmon l' Armée
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Semodu AG

b) LEI
391200LRM27ZVXCQ2G86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS6H7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
12.00 EUR 96000.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
12.0000 EUR 96000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/10/2023; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Semodu AG
Maximilianstraße 2
80539 München
Germany
Internet: https://semodu.com/



 
