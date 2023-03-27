EQS-DD: SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold, buy

27.03.2023 15:35:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dippold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.1716 EUR 99693.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.1716 EUR 99693.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com



 
