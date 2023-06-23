23.06.2023 09:58:47

EQS-DD: SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2023 / 09:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dippold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.9673 EUR 109550.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.9673 EUR 109550.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84029  23.06.2023 CET/CEST



