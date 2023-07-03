EQS-DD: Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from Mr. Svetozar Iliev, in his capacity as a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely as Chief Financial Officer of Shelly Group PLC and Managing Director of Allterco Robotics EOOD, of transactions conducted by this person and on his own account in his capacity as employee and as follows: purchasing of in total 4,619 shares of Shelly Group PLC (ISIN BG1100003166) from the capital increase of Shelly Group PLC, that was addressed to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (including managers), on 29 June 2023 through the investment intermediary Karoll AD at an average price of EUR 1.00 per share.
The transactions are not linked to the exercise of share option programs.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
