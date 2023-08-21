|
21.08.2023 19:15:55
EQS-DD: Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch, in his capacity as a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely as Chief Executive Officer of Shelly Group PLC, of transactions conducted by this person and on his own account as follows: purchasing of in total 1,300 shares of Shelly Group PLC (ISIN BG1100003166) on 17 August 2023 through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at an average price of EUR 20.00 per share and namely:
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group PLC
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85327 21.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!