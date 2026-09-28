Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
28.09.2026 10:30:40
EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Salisto Holdings LLC, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|LEI Code:
|8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107248 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Shelly
|
10:30
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Salisto Holdings LLC, sell (EQS Group)
|
10:30
|EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Salisto Holdings LLC, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
24.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Schneider Electric-Aktie etwas tiefer: Konzern vor Zukauf von Shelly Group (dpa-AFX)
|
24.09.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Schneider Electric will Shelly Group übernehmen (dpa-AFX)
|
24.09.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|WDH: Schneider Electric will bulgarische Shelly Group übernehmen (dpa-AFX)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shelly
|66,70
|0,91%