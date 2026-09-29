EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Wolfgang Kirsch, Subscription for shares in a capital increase in exercise of share options. Transaction linked to share options program.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.09.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Kirsch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shelly Group SE

b) LEI

8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription for shares in a capital increase in exercise of share options. Transaction linked to share options program.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.5100 EUR 50,177.3700 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.5100 EUR 50,177.3700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



