08.05.2023 18:03:00

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Marc Michael Fischer , sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2023 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
90.80 EUR 454000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
90.8000 EUR 454000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83017  08.05.2023 CET/CEST



