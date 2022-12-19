Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 14:54:08

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Stefan Feltens, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Feltens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
42.58 EUR 85160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.5800 EUR 85160.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80005  19.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516785&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
01.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 43,52 2,62% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ifo-Geschäftsklima im Blick: Dow stabil -- ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte zu Handelsende in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich nur wenig. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt können die Woche in der Gewinnzone beginnen. Zum Wochenanfang ging es an den Märkten hingegen in Asien abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen