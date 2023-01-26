EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.01.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Theresa Margarete Last name(s): Holler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: NL0012044747





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



65.00 EUR 26000.00 EUR



64.30 EUR 77160.00 EUR



65.50 EUR 26200.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



64.6800 EUR 129360.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





