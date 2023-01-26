26.01.2023 17:06:51

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
65.00 EUR 26000.00 EUR
64.30 EUR 77160.00 EUR
65.50 EUR 26200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
64.6800 EUR 129360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


26.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80655  26.01.2023 CET/CEST



