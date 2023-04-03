Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 17:40:57

EQS-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
78.60 EUR 31440.00 EUR
78.70 EUR 78700.00 EUR
78.80 EUR 110320.00 EUR
78.90 EUR 31560.00 EUR
79.00 EUR 31600.00 EUR
79.10 EUR 15820.00 EUR
79.20 EUR 15840.00 EUR
79.40 EUR 15880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
78.8476 EUR 331160.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82293  03.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600085&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten