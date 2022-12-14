Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
14.12.2022 17:00:56

EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Birgit Steinborn, Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 450.00 EUR per month at the XETRA closing price on the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Steinborn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 450.00 EUR per month at the XETRA closing price on the 10th trading day of each month during the period from 2023-02-01, +01:00 to 2024-01-31, + 01:00 (Monthly Investment Plan) and 2) Onetime purchase in the amount of 360.00 EUR plus 360.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2023-02-14, +01:00 (Basic Share Program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
