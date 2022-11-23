23.11.2022 16:00:56

EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Birgit Steinborn, Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Steinborn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
132.5000 EUR 5278.8000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
132.5000 EUR 5278.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
