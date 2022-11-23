EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Dr. Roland Busch, Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.11.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Roland Last name(s): Busch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



132.5000 EUR 767640.0800 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



132.5000 EUR 767640.0800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





