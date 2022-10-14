NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

14.10.2022 13:47:13

EQS-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2022 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dorothea
Last name(s): Simon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
97.97 EUR 9992.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
97.9700 EUR 9992.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


14.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78871  14.10.2022 CET/CEST



