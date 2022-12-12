EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2022 / 16:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anne-Laure Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.655 EUR 1032.61 EUR



16.66 EUR 633.08 EUR



16.675 EUR 200.10 EUR



16.68 EUR 5571.12 EUR



16.685 EUR 2869.82 EUR



16.69 EUR 6158.61 EUR



16.695 EUR 4791.47 EUR



16.705 EUR 200.46 EUR



16.71 EUR 9140.37 EUR



16.735 EUR 5807.05 EUR



16.74 EUR 1037.88 EUR



16.745 EUR 1674.50 EUR



16.75 EUR 4237.75 EUR



16.76 EUR 720.68 EUR



16.765 EUR 653.84 EUR



16.77 EUR 9625.98 EUR



16.775 EUR 5300.90 EUR



16.78 EUR 5201.80 EUR



16.785 EUR 5790.83 EUR



16.79 EUR 2132.33 EUR



16.81 EUR 3580.53 EUR



16.82 EUR 588.70 EUR



16.825 EUR 16.83 EUR



16.835 EUR 824.92 EUR



16.84 EUR 5456.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7468 EUR 83248.32 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Turquoise Europe MIC: TQEX





