EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 16:13 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anne-Laure
Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.655 EUR 1032.61 EUR
16.66 EUR 633.08 EUR
16.675 EUR 200.10 EUR
16.68 EUR 5571.12 EUR
16.685 EUR 2869.82 EUR
16.69 EUR 6158.61 EUR
16.695 EUR 4791.47 EUR
16.705 EUR 200.46 EUR
16.71 EUR 9140.37 EUR
16.735 EUR 5807.05 EUR
16.74 EUR 1037.88 EUR
16.745 EUR 1674.50 EUR
16.75 EUR 4237.75 EUR
16.76 EUR 720.68 EUR
16.765 EUR 653.84 EUR
16.77 EUR 9625.98 EUR
16.775 EUR 5300.90 EUR
16.78 EUR 5201.80 EUR
16.785 EUR 5790.83 EUR
16.79 EUR 2132.33 EUR
16.81 EUR 3580.53 EUR
16.82 EUR 588.70 EUR
16.825 EUR 16.83 EUR
16.835 EUR 824.92 EUR
16.84 EUR 5456.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7468 EUR 83248.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Turquoise Europe
MIC: TQEX


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
