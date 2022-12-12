EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2022 / 16:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anne-Laure Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.645 EUR 24801.05 EUR



16.655 EUR 6295.59 EUR



16.675 EUR 850.43 EUR



16.69 EUR 9262.95 EUR



16.70 EUR 12792.20 EUR



16.705 EUR 3842.15 EUR



16.71 EUR 3007.80 EUR



16.72 EUR 17472.40 EUR



16.735 EUR 32884.28 EUR



16.74 EUR 9826.38 EUR



16.745 EUR 31447.11 EUR



16.75 EUR 27671.00 EUR



16.755 EUR 16235.60 EUR



16.76 EUR 18955.56 EUR



16.765 EUR 34502.37 EUR



16.77 EUR 2767.05 EUR



16.78 EUR 1409.52 EUR



16.785 EUR 6546.15 EUR



16.805 EUR 32668.92 EUR



16.81 EUR 184.91 EUR



16.82 EUR 13725.12 EUR



16.825 EUR 7184.28 EUR



16.835 EUR 12878.78 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7483 EUR 327211.60 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





