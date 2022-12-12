12.12.2022 16:22:55

EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 16:21 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anne-Laure
Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.645 EUR 24801.05 EUR
16.655 EUR 6295.59 EUR
16.675 EUR 850.43 EUR
16.69 EUR 9262.95 EUR
16.70 EUR 12792.20 EUR
16.705 EUR 3842.15 EUR
16.71 EUR 3007.80 EUR
16.72 EUR 17472.40 EUR
16.735 EUR 32884.28 EUR
16.74 EUR 9826.38 EUR
16.745 EUR 31447.11 EUR
16.75 EUR 27671.00 EUR
16.755 EUR 16235.60 EUR
16.76 EUR 18955.56 EUR
16.765 EUR 34502.37 EUR
16.77 EUR 2767.05 EUR
16.78 EUR 1409.52 EUR
16.785 EUR 6546.15 EUR
16.805 EUR 32668.92 EUR
16.81 EUR 184.91 EUR
16.82 EUR 13725.12 EUR
16.825 EUR 7184.28 EUR
16.835 EUR 12878.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7483 EUR 327211.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
