EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anne-Laure
Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.645 EUR 3162.55 EUR
16.655 EUR 6695.31 EUR
16.66 EUR 11228.84 EUR
16.675 EUR 15457.73 EUR
16.68 EUR 24886.56 EUR
16.685 EUR 6674.00 EUR
16.69 EUR 38937.77 EUR
16.695 EUR 6544.44 EUR
16.70 EUR 15831.60 EUR
16.705 EUR 2171.65 EUR
16.71 EUR 14888.61 EUR
16.74 EUR 25896.78 EUR
16.745 EUR 18419.50 EUR
16.75 EUR 19279.25 EUR
16.76 EUR 18855.00 EUR
16.765 EUR 20470.07 EUR
16.77 EUR 9911.07 EUR
16.775 EUR 9092.05 EUR
16.78 EUR 20773.64 EUR
16.785 EUR 13511.93 EUR
16.79 EUR 13448.79 EUR
16.81 EUR 15297.10 EUR
16.82 EUR 3010.78 EUR
16.825 EUR 6141.13 EUR
16.835 EUR 17626.25 EUR
16.84 EUR 10727.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7411 EUR 368939.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Europe
MIC: AQEU


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
