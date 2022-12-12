EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anne-Laure Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.645 EUR 3162.55 EUR



16.655 EUR 6695.31 EUR



16.66 EUR 11228.84 EUR



16.675 EUR 15457.73 EUR



16.68 EUR 24886.56 EUR



16.685 EUR 6674.00 EUR



16.69 EUR 38937.77 EUR



16.695 EUR 6544.44 EUR



16.70 EUR 15831.60 EUR



16.705 EUR 2171.65 EUR



16.71 EUR 14888.61 EUR



16.74 EUR 25896.78 EUR



16.745 EUR 18419.50 EUR



16.75 EUR 19279.25 EUR



16.76 EUR 18855.00 EUR



16.765 EUR 20470.07 EUR



16.77 EUR 9911.07 EUR



16.775 EUR 9092.05 EUR



16.78 EUR 20773.64 EUR



16.785 EUR 13511.93 EUR



16.79 EUR 13448.79 EUR



16.81 EUR 15297.10 EUR



16.82 EUR 3010.78 EUR



16.825 EUR 6141.13 EUR



16.835 EUR 17626.25 EUR



16.84 EUR 10727.08 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7411 EUR 368939.48 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Aquis Exchange Europe MIC: AQEU





