12.12.2022 16:06:16

EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 16:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anne-Laure
Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.64 EUR 149.76 EUR
16.655 EUR 12074.88 EUR
16.66 EUR 4864.72 EUR
16.675 EUR 9237.95 EUR
16.68 EUR 1284.36 EUR
16.685 EUR 6707.37 EUR
16.69 EUR 8511.90 EUR
16.705 EUR 8185.45 EUR
16.71 EUR 6784.26 EUR
16.73 EUR 16010.61 EUR
16.735 EUR 8903.02 EUR
16.74 EUR 15183.18 EUR
16.745 EUR 2729.44 EUR
16.75 EUR 8442.00 EUR
16.76 EUR 20799.16 EUR
16.765 EUR 13261.12 EUR
16.77 EUR 1559.61 EUR
16.775 EUR 2918.85 EUR
16.78 EUR 9732.40 EUR
16.785 EUR 2786.31 EUR
16.79 EUR 2031.59 EUR
16.80 EUR 7677.60 EUR
16.81 EUR 16641.90 EUR
16.82 EUR 11303.04 EUR
16.825 EUR 151.43 EUR
16.835 EUR 7255.89 EUR
16.84 EUR 858.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7463 EUR 206046.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe DXE Order Books
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
