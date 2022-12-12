EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2022 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anne-Laure Last name(s): Parrical de Chammard





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.64 EUR 149.76 EUR



16.655 EUR 12074.88 EUR



16.66 EUR 4864.72 EUR



16.675 EUR 9237.95 EUR



16.68 EUR 1284.36 EUR



16.685 EUR 6707.37 EUR



16.69 EUR 8511.90 EUR



16.705 EUR 8185.45 EUR



16.71 EUR 6784.26 EUR



16.73 EUR 16010.61 EUR



16.735 EUR 8903.02 EUR



16.74 EUR 15183.18 EUR



16.745 EUR 2729.44 EUR



16.75 EUR 8442.00 EUR



16.76 EUR 20799.16 EUR



16.765 EUR 13261.12 EUR



16.77 EUR 1559.61 EUR



16.775 EUR 2918.85 EUR



16.78 EUR 9732.40 EUR



16.785 EUR 2786.31 EUR



16.79 EUR 2031.59 EUR



16.80 EUR 7677.60 EUR



16.81 EUR 16641.90 EUR



16.82 EUR 11303.04 EUR



16.825 EUR 151.43 EUR



16.835 EUR 7255.89 EUR



16.84 EUR 858.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7463 EUR 206046.64 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe DXE Order Books MIC: CEUX





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





