EQS-DD: Siemens Energy AG: Maria Ferraro, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Maria
Last name(s): Ferraro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
16.85 EUR 89608.30 EUR
16.855 EUR 78915.11 EUR
16.875 EUR 16132.50 EUR
16.88 EUR 321462.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.8706 EUR 506118.63 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
