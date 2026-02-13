Siemens Healthineers Aktie

13.02.2026 15:01:13

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dorothea Simon, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dorothea
Last name(s): Simon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.2000 EUR 10,050.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.2000 EUR 10,050.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: ING Direct Trading
MIC: INGB


13.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103240  13.02.2026 CET/CEST





