EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dorothea Simon, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with Siemens Healthineers Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 200.00 EUR per month ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.02.2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dorothea Last name(s): Simon

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with Siemens Healthineers Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 200.00 EUR per month at the closing price of the Siemens Healthineers Share in Xetra trading on the 15th Xetra trading day of February and in the following months (March to January) on the tenth Xetra trading day of the respective month during the period from 2026-02-01, +01:00 to 2027-01-31, +01:00 (Monthly Investment Plan) and 2) Onetime purchase in the amount of 480.00 EUR plus 480.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2026-02-20, +01:00 (Basic Share Program) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

18/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

