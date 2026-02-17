Siemens Healthineers Aktie

17.02.2026 16:51:12

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dorothea Simon, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with Siemens Healthineers Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 200.00 EUR per month ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dorothea
Last name(s): Simon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with Siemens Healthineers Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 200.00 EUR per month at the closing price of the Siemens Healthineers Share in Xetra trading on the 15th Xetra trading day of February and in the following months (March to January) on the tenth Xetra trading day of the respective month during the period from 2026-02-01, +01:00 to 2027-01-31, +01:00 (Monthly Investment Plan) and 2) Onetime purchase in the amount of 480.00 EUR plus 480.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2026-02-20, +01:00 (Basic Share Program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103306  17.02.2026 CET/CEST





