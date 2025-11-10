Siemens Healthineers Aktie

Siemens Healthineers für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006

10.11.2025 20:08:11

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Bernhard Montag, Program based order to sell 33,068 Siemens Healthineers Shares also partially to cover tax and contribution obligations in connection with a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2025 / 20:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Montag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Program based order to sell 33,068 Siemens Healthineers Shares also partially to cover tax and contribution obligations in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program at the average price for all Siemens Healthineers Shares sold on behalf of eligible persons under the Siemens Healthineers Share Program on 2025-11-12, +1:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101706  10.11.2025 CET/CEST





