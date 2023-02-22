Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 18:46:50

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 46,532.15 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2023 / 18:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 46,532.15 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81087  22.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566303&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Nachrichten