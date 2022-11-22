Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 19:12:49

EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
52.0320 EUR 1144704.42 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
52.0320 EUR 1144704.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com



 
