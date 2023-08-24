EQS-DD: Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)

24.08.2023 11:06:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Heckmeier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siltronic AG

b) LEI
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WAF3001

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
74.25 EUR 11508.75 EUR
74.80 EUR 37400.00 EUR
74.60 EUR 3357.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.6654 EUR 52265.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com



 
