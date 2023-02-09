09.02.2023 15:13:59

EQS-DD: sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2023 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Krumbholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.40 EUR 7850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.4000 EUR 7850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


09.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80881  09.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556419&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu sino AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu sino AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

sino AG 31,90 0,95% sino AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen